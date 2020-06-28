ST. ALBANS — The Franklin Grand Isle Restorative Justice Center is seeking new volunteers for the Circles of Support and Accountability (CoSA) Program.
Members of a Circle of Support and Accountability (CoSA) work as a team of three volunteers with one person who is returning to the Franklin County Community from incarceration, known as the core member. CoSA Volunteers meet regularly with the core member to provide support and mentoring, while ensuring that the core member is accountable for their actions.
Currently, the CoSAs are meeting remotely. Training is also being done remotely.
CoSAs have a proven track record of reducing recidivism and helping those returning to the community rebuild their lives, while also protecting the community.
Volunteers meet with the core members for an hour once per week. There is extensive support and training for volunteers.
To learn more about the program, contact Lee King by email at lee@fgirjc.org or by phone at 524-7006.