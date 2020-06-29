COLCHESTER – Green Mountain Power (GMP) has launched a new Save and Share pilot program through which customers can reduce energy use while also supporting the Vermont Foodbank.
Customers who sign up for the pilot program will receive notifications about predicted energy peaks so they can reduce their own energy use during peak times.
For every 1 MW of energy saved by customers through the program during peaks, GMP will provide $5,000 to the Vermont Foodbank.
Some common ways to reduce power use include:
- Waiting until after the peak to use the dishwasher
- Waiting to do laundry
- Shifting the temp on your air conditioner
GMP customers can enroll at https://greenmountainpower.com/product/save-and-share/.