BOSTON — The Red Sox Foundation is seeking nominations for its annual IMPACT awards from Vermont and other New England states.
This year the awards will focus on organizations that have demonstrated a commitment to raising awareness and improving mental health outcomes of individuals in their community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fans can nominate non-profits through May 31 at redsox.com/IMPACT. Finalists will be announced on June 9, at which time the voting period will begin. Voting for the 2020 IMPACT Awards presented by the Ruderman Family Foundation takes place on redsox.com/IMPACT and ends July 22.
To be eligible, charities must be 501(c)(3) non-profits in good standing whose work is focused on improving the outcomes for those in their community through mental health services and/or awareness.
Presented by the Ruderman Family Foundation, the IMPACT Awards will donate a total of $75,000 to twelve non-profits with either a first place $10,000 grant, or a second place $2,500 grant. There will be two non-profits selected from each New England state.
“We recognize that during this challenging time, non-profit organizations are in need of extra support to fulfill their mission, which is why we are 100% committed to still providing the IMPACT Awards this year,” said Red Sox Foundation Executive Director Bekah Salwasser. “This unprecedented crisis has affected our society in myriad ways, including the mental health of so many. By partnering with the Ruderman Family Foundation, we hope to help New England charities working in this critical area with extra funding to help fuel their important work and outcomes.”
“Mental health has a stigma attached to it that too often prevents people from speaking up and getting the help they need.Now, with the added stressors of the COVID-19 crisis it is difficult for all of us on some level, and may be unbearable for those struggling with pre-existing mental health conditions,” said Jay Ruderman, President of the Ruderman Family Foundation. “By partnering with the Red Sox and the Red Sox Foundation, we hope to break the stigma associated with mental health, and to recognize those organizations that are helping to do this crucial work in their communities. We look forward to having Red Sox Nation help us decide which organizations will receive the 2020 IMPACT Awards.”