FRANKLIN COUNTY — The St. Albans-based community center Turning Point of Franklin County is one of a group of recipients in the fourth round of grants issued for the VT COVID-19 Response Fund from Vermont Community Foundation.
Turning Point of Franklin County offers support services for people in recovery from alcohol and substance abuse, addiction and addictive behaviors.
The total amount issued to the group of recipients in the third round was $380,500. Several Franklin County area support organizations received grants from the response fund in April in the fund’s second round of grants to $529,000.
“From health care, to food insecurity, to rental assistance, and inadequate technology to connect, Vermonters are suffering—with impacts disproportionately distributed across our state,” Vice President of Grants & Community Investments Sarah Waring said. “We’re thrilled with the response from donors who have contributed to the VT COVID-19 Response Fund and enabled the Community Foundation to support such a wide range of needs among a very diverse cohort of nonprofits.