America's Best

The Lipkin Audette Team, led by Steve Lipkin and Carol Audette (left) and The Brian Boardman Group, represented by Brian Boardman and Bridget Barry Caswell (right) were recognized in REAL Trends + Tom Ferry America’s Best Real Estate Professionals.

 COURTESY PHOTO

FRANKLIN COUNTY — Two real estate teams with Coldwell Banker Hickok & Boardman that serve Franklin County and surrounding areas were named one of America’s most productive sales associates as a part of REAL Trends + Tom Ferry America’s Best Real Estate Professionals.

The Brian Boardman Group, represented by Brian Boardman and Bridget Barry Caswell, was recognized as the No. 1 in Vermont for sales volume in the small team category (2-5 licensed members), with a sales volume of more than $40 million. The Lipkin Audette Team, led by Steve Lipkin and Carol Audette, were recognized as No. 1 in Vermont for large teams (11 or more members) in volume, with over $95 million in sales, and No. 1 in Vermont for transaction sides, with more than 254 closed transactions.

“This is an incredible honor for both teams to be recognized among the top 1% of all real estate professionals in the United States,” Leslee MacKenzie, President of Coldwell Banker Hickok & Boardman, said. “To succeed at this level, while providing outstanding service to their clients, and unwavering commitment to their community is truly extraordinary.”

REAL Trends + Tom Ferry America’s Best Real Estate Professionals is a ranking report produced by REAL Trends.

