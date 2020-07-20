FRANKLIN COUNTY — Two real estate teams with Coldwell Banker Hickok & Boardman that serve Franklin County and surrounding areas were named one of America’s most productive sales associates as a part of REAL Trends + Tom Ferry America’s Best Real Estate Professionals.
The Brian Boardman Group, represented by Brian Boardman and Bridget Barry Caswell, was recognized as the No. 1 in Vermont for sales volume in the small team category (2-5 licensed members), with a sales volume of more than $40 million. The Lipkin Audette Team, led by Steve Lipkin and Carol Audette, were recognized as No. 1 in Vermont for large teams (11 or more members) in volume, with over $95 million in sales, and No. 1 in Vermont for transaction sides, with more than 254 closed transactions.
“This is an incredible honor for both teams to be recognized among the top 1% of all real estate professionals in the United States,” Leslee MacKenzie, President of Coldwell Banker Hickok & Boardman, said. “To succeed at this level, while providing outstanding service to their clients, and unwavering commitment to their community is truly extraordinary.”
REAL Trends + Tom Ferry America’s Best Real Estate Professionals is a ranking report produced by REAL Trends.