ENOSBURGH FALLS— Community National Bank (CNB) has appointed Anne Quirion as the Enosburg Falls office supervisor. Anne has over 20 years of banking experience. She worked as a teller in the Newport office from 1996 until 2006. In 2006, she accepted a position as marketing assistant, and in December 2019 returned to the teller line. Mostly recently, she worked in the loans servicing department.
Anne has taken several courses through the Center for Financial Training & Education Alliance, where she earned her General Banking Diploma. She is also a graduate of the Northern New England School of Banking. Anne resides in North Troy with her spouse Nathan and their two family dogs, Benny and Milo.
