ST. ALBANS — Bonnie Evans spreads cheer all year long. Often to those who need it most, patients in palliative care nearing the end of their lives, breast cancer patients and veterans.
So far this year, she’s made 80 quilts for palliative care patients at Northwestern Medical Center (NMC).
When quilts are given to those patients, “it brings tears to people’s eyes,” said Johanna Crane-Godin, a concierge at the hospital who hands out many of those quilts.
Evans’ efforts caught the attention of Attorney General T.J. Donovan who recognized her as Vermont’s volunteer of the month in March 2018.
In addition to her quilt-making, Evans volunteers at the hospital and serves on the auxiliary. When the Messenger spoke with her on Thursday, she was about to start setting up the auxiliary bake sale raffle for NMC staff. It includes a raffle of an organic cotton quilt made by Evans.
At that point, the raffle had raised $1,600, with more money coming in. Overall, the bake sale and raffle will raise about $3,000.
It’s a popular event. Although the sale starts at nine in the morning, “they’re lined up in the hallway at 8:30,” Evans said.
The purpose of the auxiliary is to support the mission of the hospital through fundraising and community outreach.
Evans is happy to talk about their work, including the two patient rooms which were outfitted using funds raised by the auxiliary, the Stop the Bleed kits provided to local schools, and the practice mannequin which enabled first responders to learn more sophisticated treatments.
One of the items the auxiliary raised funds for was equipment to test hearing in newborns. As luck would have it, Evans’ grandson was the first newborn tested with the equipment and he had a hearing loss.
Working with the auxiliary, including delivering Stop the Bleed kits to her grandson’s school, is “one more thing I felt I was doing to keep the next generation of my family safe,” said Evans.
Similarly, Evans began making quilts for palliative care when her own father was a patient at the hospital. One of the nurses asked her about making quilts to give out to patients.
“It’s a wonderful thing they do for patients and their families,” she said of palliative care. “The quilts are just a small part of it.”
Recently, she received a thank you note from the daughter of a palliative care patient who received one of her quilts. Evans had known the patient for years and had made baby quilts for both her children and grandchildren.
While she’s worked with auxiliary and made quilts for years, it wasn’t until she retired from her career as a dental hygienist that she joined the volunteer program at NMC.
Evans works at the front desk taking people to appointments and helping them to find patients they’ve come to visit.
“I love it. I get to see people I may not have seen in a while,” she said.
“When people come through the front door, they just have this look on their face like they have no idea where to go,” Evans said. “It gives them a sense of calm to see us.”
The work doesn’t stop at the desk. “If you see someone in the hallway looking forlorn, you stop and ask if they know where they’re going,” said Evans.
“A lot of people put in a lot of hours,” she said of the volunteers. “It’s a great place to volunteer. The atmosphere is friendly and compassionate.”
“I’ve met a lot of great people.”
Both the auxiliary and the volunteer program could use a few more hands.
Those interested in offering a hand, can contact Katherine Winchester, who coordinates the volunteers and serves as the liaison for the auxiliary at 524-1055.