For many of us, our workplace is also a key source of movement. We climb stairs, visit co-workers offices, walk to the deli down the block at lunch.
Working from home can mean more sitting and less walking.
To help alleviate the effects of all that sitting, schedule a handful of short workout breaks throughout the day. Your body will thank you and your mind will work better.
Jog up and down the stairs, walk around the block (unless you are sick, it’s okay to go out as long as you stay six feet away from others), or follow along to a workout video. There’s a wide selection of short workouts online from eight minutes of stretching to 20 minutes of HIIT.
Each day we will bring you resources and advice for managing life, family and work while staying home and staying safe.