FRANKLIN COUNTY — Results from a follow-up measurement study of height and weight of young schoolchildren in Franklin and Grand Isle Counties show that rates of overweight and obesity have remained the same as of October 2019 compared to fall 2017. Monitoring rates of childhood overweight and obesity is one way to measure progress of community health improvement efforts like RiseVT, the lead primary prevention program of OneCare Vermont.
“Based on the results of this study, we are optimistic that strong public health efforts like those implemented by RiseVT and local partners are beginning to yield improvements in community health,” says Dr. Jennifer Laurent, obesity researcher and Associate Professor, UVM Department of Nursing and Research & Evaluation Advisor for RiseVT.
This fall 2019 study was conducted by RiseVT-Franklin and Grand Isle staff, based at Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans, measuring 1,719 students in grades 1, 3, and 5 in schools in the region. This data collection effort was unique in that height and weight were collected by trained study staff using highly calibrated equipment, compared to more traditional measures of height and weight, which use self-reported data and likely underreport rates of overweight and obesity. In keeping with RiseVT’s values, this study was designed to protect children’s privacy and prevent potential weight shaming. RiseVT used pediatric growth charts and guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Preventionto define underweight, healthy weight, overweight, and obese.
“We are excited to see that rates of childhood overweight and obesity have remained the same in the schools in our region,” says Jill Berry Bowen, CEO of Northwestern Medical Center and Chair of the RiseVT Board of Directors. “RiseVT will continue to partner to strengthen school wellness policies, encourage movement wherever kids are in their day, and promote access to nutritious food for children and families. Thank you to the teachers, school nurses, school administrators, and families for allowing us to do the measurement study.”
RiseVT started in Franklin & Grand Isle Counties with a commitment from Northwestern Medical Center to invest in preventive health for the community served by the hospital. In 2018 OneCare Vermont took the RiseVT model on as its primary prevention program with the goal to bring RiseVT to every region of Vermont. RiseVT uses proven evidence-based models to transform communities, working with municipalities, schools, and worksites to make environments where Vermonters spend their days more conducive to healthy lifestyles.
“As a physician, I know there is no better way to prevent future chronic diseases than to instill healthy lifestyle practices at a young age,” says Dr. Elisabeth Fontaine, Medical Director of Lifestyle Medicine & RiseVT at Northwestern Medical Center. “Measuring growth in children can help identify early opportunities for programs and prevention.”
Measuring height and weight is just one way RiseVT is tracking the impact of RiseVT in Vermont communities. Learn more about RiseVT’s comprehensive evaluation approach at risevt.org/our-evaluation-methods/.
- The CDC defines childhood overweight as BMI between the 85th and 95th percentile. CDC defines childhood obesity as BMI at or above 95th.