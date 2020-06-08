ST. ALBANS — The Price Chopper in St. Albans has joined an effort to help Girl Scouts who were unable to sell cookies at at their traditional booths due to safety concerns during the pandemic.
All 131 Price Chopper Supermarkets and Market 32 stores in Vermont, New York, Massachusetts,, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and New Hampshire will be selling Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Do-Si-Dos, Trefoils and Lemon-Ups from special displays. The retail price is $5 per box.
“First and foremost, we want to thank our friends at Price Chopper/Market 32 for stepping up to help thousands of Girl Scouts across the Northeast by marketing, advertising and selling our cookies in all of their stores,” Patricia Mellor, CEO of GSGWM. “While our council was left with many unsold cookies, it is heartening to see Price Chopper/Market 32 come to the rescue of Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York, which had only just received their cookies before the state lockdown went into effect. Our council is happy to give support to our sister Girl Scouts so they can continue to provide important educational and leadership programs to their girls.”