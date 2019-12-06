SHELDON – Imagine trying to live a productive life in Vermont without reliable transportation – specifically, a car. It would be a struggle to say the least, but for one Sheldon mother the struggle is now over.
On November 25, Sheldon’s Tasha Powers received a car from Good News Garage. Her used 2006 Toyota Camry, donated by a generous Vermonter, will transport her and her family to a brighter future. Tasha is just one of over 5,000 recipients of a vehicle from Good News Garage since the Burlington-based nonprofit began providing reliable transportation to people in need in 1996. A lack of transportation is one of the biggest reasons why people cannot achieve upward mobility, and it’s especially an issue in rural Vermont where cars are essential.
If you would like information on donating an old vehicle or are interested in the Good News Garage program, please visit them online at www.goodnewsgarage.org.