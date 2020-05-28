FRANKLIN — Hugh Gates of Franklin has permission to put a substantial potato patch in at the former Ford property here to feed the residents of the Franklin Carriage House and Franklin Homestead.
But he ran into a snag, a lack of seed potatoes. The coronavirus pandemic has created an increased interest in gardening and a greater demand for seed potatoes. “There’s no seed potatoes anywhere,” Gates said.
He’s asking anyone with potatoes that have begun to sprout to donate them to the gardening effort. “Any quantity would be appreciated,” he said.
Donated potatoes can be brought to the Franklin Telephone Company office or left for Gates at his nearby home.