FRANKLIN COUNTY — The Kellogg-Hubbard library in Montpelier is once again calling for poetry submissions for its eleventh year of PoemCity, a city-wide event that displays poetry on local business storefronts as a way to celebrate National Poetry Month. In addition to the text display, PoemCity features poetry workshops and readings in multiple venues throughout the city of Montpelier.
“PoemCity is one of the most extensive National Poetry Month events in the nation,” George Longenecker, president of the Poetry Society of Vermont, says, “All the more amazing coming from a small city.”
Vermonters of all ages and experience are welcome to submit original poetry now through February 12, 2020. Please visit www.kellogghubbard.org/poemcity for guidelines and more information on how to submit.
PoemCity 2020 will include a reading and workshop with presidential inaugural poet Richard Blanco, former Vermont poet laureate Sydney Lea, and workshops and presentations that combine music and poetry, among many other events. PoemCity is a presentation of Kellogg-Hubbard Library. More information can be found at https://www.facebook.com/PoemCityMontpelier or you can contact Michelle Singer at msinger@kellogghubbard.org with any questions.