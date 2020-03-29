This poem was written for the Creative Writing class at Bellows Free Academy in St. Albans.
Poem: The Tapestry
- By ADSEL SPARROW
BFA St. Albans
at night
i wander
to the valley
of the stars these lights above me
like a giant tapestry
i can almost touch them
almost just me
and them
alone together
we like that except
another is here
crowding this tapestry
too close he shouldn’t be here
this is my tapestry
he can find another
in some other space i march over
fists clenched
he doesn’t notice
he’s too busy gazing “Beautiful”
he murmurs
“I can almost touch them
almost” i suppose
this tapestry
is good
for two just me
and him
and them
all together we like that
-
