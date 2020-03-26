not so peaceful night
stars shine through
a canopy of trees
as a group of people
walk on the shadows of the dark green leaves
against the dark blue sky dotted with white lights
shining like candles in a dark room
the barely visible night sky looked like a Van Goph painting
the swirls of blue and yellows intertwined
with the dark greens of the trees
the peaceful canopy of trees
and the swirling sky with stars like a flashlight in the dark
could not hide the yelling
that could be heard from the group of people walking by
their sounds of distress echoed throughout
the trees
as creatures of the forest scurry away from the sounds
disturbing their peace
they are lost
walking for hours has brought them
no where closer to home
so they keep yelling
hoping that somehow
they will make it home
Lydia Blake is a junior at Bellows Free Academy in St. Albans. This poem was written as part of an assignment in a class taught by Nate Archambault.