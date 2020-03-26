not so peaceful night

stars shine through

a canopy of trees

as a group of people

walk on the shadows of the dark green leaves

against the dark blue sky dotted with white lights

shining like candles in a dark room

the barely visible night sky looked like a Van Goph painting

the swirls of blue and yellows intertwined

with the dark greens of the trees

the peaceful canopy of trees

and the swirling sky with stars like a flashlight in the dark

could not hide the yelling

that could be heard from the group of people walking by

their sounds of distress echoed throughout

the trees

as creatures of the forest scurry away from the sounds

disturbing their peace

they are lost

walking for hours has brought them

no where closer to home

so they keep yelling

hoping that somehow

they will make it home

Lydia Blake is a junior at Bellows Free Academy in St. Albans. This poem was written as part of an assignment in a class taught by Nate Archambault.

