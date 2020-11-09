Who: Charles Nye
What: Vermont Historical Society Individual Achievement Award Winner
Where: Highgate Historical Society
Why: Here’s what the Vermont Historical Society had to say about Charles...
“Charlie is a passionate advocate of his community’s history and a central force in its gathering and preservation. He has curated the collections of the Highgate Historical Society for more than two decades.
Thanks to Charlie’s leadership, persistence and powers of persuasion, Highgate has a distinct and important collection, which encompasses the social, political and economic history of this community. And where others saw a decrepit community landmark, Charlie, and a central core of like-minded individuals saw an opportunity to create a museum at the former Oddfellows Hall. Although Charlie is a proud local historian, he recognizes there are wider stories to tell and the power of the collective efforts in that regard.
Charlie brought Highgate to the inaugural Vermont History Expo and exhibited every year thereafter. In addition to being the curator and chief ‘envisioner,’ Charlie’s the go-to person for local history for those outside Vermont, helping researchers and families alike. He is a source of energy for everything, and the organization would not be where it is today without him.”
Excerpted from Vermont Historical Society’s video about this year’s award winners. View the full video at https://youtu.be/bPBvL1nUGpI
About the award: The Vermont Historical Society presents Individual Achievement awards to honor a person’s work and commitment to local history over an extended period of time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.