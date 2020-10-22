ST. ALBANS – John Cogan, a Newport resident who plays the bugle, visited St. Albans recently for what he said is his 11th annual commemoration of the St. Albans Raid, Vermont’s famous Civil War engagement that took place on the afternoon of Oct. 19, 1864.
For this 156th anniversary, Cogan said he sounded bugle calls at two places of significance: at the site of the original Franklin County Bank – across from Taylor Park on Main Street – and farther north at approximately 89 North Main Street.
The bank was one of three robbed by the Raiders that day, according to Cogan, who added that the shooting of Elinus Morrison, the only fatal victim of that afternoon’s action, happened at the second location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.