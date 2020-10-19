GEORGIA — Georgia resident Nate Cloutier has joined SilverLake Wealth Management as the Vice President of Business Development and a Registered Financial Advisor. Nate will work closely with the firm’s group of advisors.
Prior to joining SilverLake Wealth Management, Nate spent nearly two decades building custom community marketing plans for the Vermont Lake Monsters.
Nate has distinguished himself as a creative thinker and leader, which allowed him to climb the company ladder from seasonal intern in 2002 all the way up to General Manager of the team. In 2014, Nate shifted his focus to developing the team’s brand and building the business. Nate’s passion for helping others and his ability to listen to a client’s goals, create a plan and execute it resulted in record numbers and long-term satisfied clients.
Nate currently resides in Georgia with his wife Vicki and their four children, Isaac, Julia and their twin sons, Alec and Brady.
