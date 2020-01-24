ST. ALBANS — The Northwest Technical Center proudly recognized 32 students who never missed a day in their Technical Center program during the first semester.
Based on research conducted by the Department of Labor, employers are simply looking for employees who work well with others, follow instructions and above all, show up on time and ready to work. The Northwest Technical Center prides itself in not only preparing students with the skills and knowledge in their chosen field, but helping them understand the importance of employability skills that our workforce is so desperately needing. Here is what some of the recipients said: “I just come to school because I have to,” “If I had a job, it’s the same expectation,” “Perfect attendance should be expected and I was fortunate that I didn’t have an illness or a death in the family,” “Being here each day gives me the full learning effect, like going to college or working at a job,” and finally, “It’s my job, so I just do it!”
A handful of Northwest Technical Center teachers led the event and echoed the sentiment from their colleagues that strong attendance at school, work, etc. is not commonplace anymore. Chef Adam Monette said, “In today’s world, expectations have shifted. We have to re-teach expected traditions that were once there. There’s a disconnect somewhere and we all need to foster a strong work ethic as a community.”
The students were publicly recognized in front of the entire Northwest Technical Center community and received awards of recognition from area businesses.
The following students were recognized: Automotive: Noah Brown, BFA, Richard Page, NWTC, Neale Davis-Sicard, BFA, Ryan Sullivan, MVU, Xavier Wagner, BFA; Building Trades: Logan Lavery, BFA, Eric Davis-Sicard, BFA, William Lagrow, BFA, Christopher Mulheron, BFA, Richard Page, NWTC, Lianna St. Francis, BFA, Kenneth Bushey, MVU, Karson Coolum, BFA, Jaden Farmer, BFA; Culinary Arts: Felicity Gregware, BFA, William Magnan, BFA; Digital Media Studies: Benjamin Bergeron, BFA, Dante Nixon, BFA, Colin White, BFA; Engineering: Corbin Gralnick, BFA, Anthony Rouleau, BFA, Christopher Gilmond II, BFA, Ethan Ireland, BFA, Ishai Masada, NWTC, Connor Powell, BFA; Human Services: Jazmine Berard, BFA; Medical Professions: Maren McGinn, BFA, Angela Dou, BFA, Spencer Sinagra, BFA, Juliana Turner, BFA; Public Safety & Fire Services: Thomas Curry, BFA, Joan Dudley Leffel, BFA. Also recognized was Jonathon Branon, the Lab Supervisor in Building Trades.
Northwest Technical Center also offers career development and training courses for adults who are interested in advancing their career or starting a new one. For more information, please visit our website: maplerun.org/o/nwtc or contact Leeann Wright, Director of the Northwest Technical Center at 802-527-0614.