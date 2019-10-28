ST. ALBANS — Molly Parah of St. Albans will be one of three student dancers to perform in the role of Clara, alongside professional dancers from around the country, as Albany Berkshire Ballet stages its 45th production of The Nutcracker at the Flynn Performing Arts Center Nov. 30- Dec 1.
Molly Parah, along with Adelaide Sullivan of Waitsfield, and Valerie Grivalsky of Hyde Park, will each appear in one performance of Vermont’s longest-running Nutcracker ballet. The part of Clara is one of the most significant roles attainable by a student level dancer in a professional production, and one of the most recognizable characters in ballet.
The Claras will rehearse at Fusion 802 Dance in South Burlington over the coming weeks, alongside the other student cast members, and later with acclaimed principal dancers as they prepare for the performances at the Flynn Center.
The Nutcracker follows the adventures of Clara and her Nutcracker Prince as they conquer the Mouse King and embark on a magical journey to The Land of Sweets. The show is choreographed by Madeline Cantarella Culpo and featuring sets by Carl Sprague and costumes designed by Rita Watson and Victile Donahue. Learn more at: http://AlbanyBerkshireBallet.org/Nutcracker