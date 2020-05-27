FRANKLIN COUNTY — The Relay for Life of Franklin County VT team is asking the community to help “Paint the Town Purple” starting on June 1 in support of all community members affected by cancer.
The event will run through June 14, and the relay team is encouraging homeowners or businesses to put up purple posters, banners, bows or any other inspirational decoration.
The relay team is offering participants the chance to win a coloring gift set when they display their purple support and submit a photo of their decor. Photos should be submitted by June 22 to vanslettec@gmail.com or directly to the Relay For Life of Franklin County Facebook or Instagram pages.
Photo submissions will be posted on social media, and the artwork with the most likes by June 25 will win a coloring gift set.
The Relay For Life cancer charity walk is an American Cancer Society fundraiser dedicated to helping communities support members affected by cancer. The Franklin County relay team will hold a Luminaria ceremony on June 20, the original date of the now postponed relay charity event.
Community members can purchase a Luminaria bag in honor of, in memory of or in support of a loved one for $5 each while supporting a local Relay participant or team. To dedicate a luminaria, visit www.relayforlife.org/franklinvt.