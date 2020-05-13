ENOSBURG FALLS — A dozen community volunteers worked to remove the chain link fence surrounding the Enosburgh Falls Doughboy, cannon, and accompanying monument on Saturday. A new, more attractive wrought iron fence will be installed around the Doughboy in Lincoln Park. The American Legion, Enosburg Business Association, the Enosburgh Initiative, Enosburgh Historical Society and community members donated over $21,000 to pay for repairs to the Doughboy (seen in background, above) and the fence.
Ninety years ago, on November 11, 1930, thousands of people gathered in Enosburg Falls to observe the dedication of the “The Spirit of the American Doughboy.” The sculpture of a striding infantryman was placed in Lincoln Park as a tribute to the 81 men of Enosburg Falls who served in World War I. Ernest Moore Viquesney was the spirited sculptor of the memorial. Less than 150 Viquesney Doughboys have been accounted for in the United States, and only two are in Vermont.