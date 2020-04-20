Keep your business going, gain market share and get a jump on the recovery by joining other Vermont businesses for a free live webcast offering ideas, advice and answers to your questions about marketing during a pandemic from top experts.
O’Rourke Media Group will be sponsoring the webcast on April 28 at 9 a.m. The webcast will feature nationally known marketing and advertising experts Gordon Borrell, Corey Elliott, and Jim Brown from Borrell Associates, Inc. They’ll discuss how to manage marketing in times of crisis, and examples of how some businesses actually thrive in difficult times.
Borrell is ranked in the top 2% among Gerson Lehrman Group’s 150,000 consultants worldwide and is quoted frequently in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Ad Age and Forbes.
“These are challenging times for all business owners in our communities, and we want to help,” says O’Rourke Media Group Owner-CEO Jim O’Rourke. “This is a rare opportunity to bring this level of marketing expertise to our business community, and we’re confident that the result will be ideas that can help Vermont businesses get back on track, especially as the economy starts to open back up.”
To help support and provide additional marketing firepower for local businesses, O’Rourke Media Group has instituted a first ever grant application program offering up to $250,000 of advertising vouchers right here in our Vermont market area. The program is live right now and will run through June 30, 2020.
You can sign up for the webcast and learn more about the Grant Application by going to www.orourkemediagroup.com. You can also call 802-524-9771 and our office can help you with both programs.