The very earliest views of St. Albans that show the building in this photo at a distance, it appears to be a residence, with a picket fence in front. However, it soon became a business location and has continued as a business to this day.
The Barrett Marble and Granite Works were located on Federal Street at the bottom of Kingman Street, and the building is still there. Obviously, the primary business was in cemetery monuments and most likely that is Mr. Barrett in the driver’s seat of his beautiful new car.
The business operated by Mr. Barrett still exists today, but it is now located on the Sheldon Road.
The small sign at the right says H Jarvis, and it appears that he either sold shoes and boots, or repaired them in his small shop next door.