FRANKLIN COUNTY – On Thursday, December 19, at 12:30 p.m., presents will be delivered to The University of Vermont Children’s Hospital by Santa.
Santa’s elves will consist of members of The Vermont State Police St Albans & Williston Barracks, American Red Cross, Milton Police & Fire Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Vermont Game Warden Service, Cambridge Rescue, Cambridge Fire Department, Rescue & Public Safety, Grand Isle Fire Department, Swanton Police Department, Northwestern Counseling and Support Services, Highgate Fire Department, Cambridge Elementary, and other organizations in Chittenden County as well.
“Operation Fire Cuffs” is a joint effort to collect “new” toys for the children at the University of Vermont Children’s Hospital located at University of Vermont Medical Center. Check out Operation Fire Cuffs 2019 on Facebook and like and share the page. This is its ninth consecutive year, and to make this a success, the new toys can be dropped off at the following locations:
Milton Police Department Mallets Bay Fire Department
37 Bombardier Road 844 Church Road
Milton, VT 05468 Colchester, VT 05446
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Swanton Police Department
387 Lake Road 120 1st Street
St Albans, VT 05478 Swanton, VT 05488
Grand Isle Town Office Highgate Fire Department
9 Hyde Road 2996 VT Route 78
Grand Isle, VT 05458 Highgate Center, VT 05459
Milton Fire Department Cambridge Rescue Squad
47 Bombardier Road 18 Williamson Court
Milton, VT 05468 Jeffersonville, VT 05464
Cambridge Fire Department Winooski Fire Department
153 Church Road 120 Main Street
Jeffersonville, VT 05464 Winooski, VT 05404