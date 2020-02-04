FRANKLIN – A documentary visiting every town and city in Vermont “one town at a time” will be stopping in Franklin later this month for a showing in Franklin’s town hall, according to a press release from the town’s historical society.
On Feb. 22, the Franklin Historical Society, the Franklin Recreation Committee and the Haston Library will be hosting a showing of the documentary One Town at a Time, with suggested donations benefiting the three organizations.
The documentary follows director Mike Leonard as he revisits the Green Mount State’s 251 different towns and cities he first stopped in on when he first made the statewide journey as a college student over a decade ago.
“He witnessed how Vermont has changed, how it has stayed the same, and, ultimately, how a humble wayfarer’s club shaped his identity forever,” a press release provided by the Franklin Historical Society said. “One Town at a Time is a coming-of-age story that combines retro footage from 2006 with contemporary footage to fully reflect on Vermont’s changing cultural and physical landscape.”
The documentary prominently features the voices of famous Vermonters like former Gov. Jim Douglas and Ben & Jerry’s cofounder Jerry Greenfield, as well as the experiences of some of the other travelers who made the same trek as Leonard through all of Vermont’s 251 cities and towns.
“After listening to their stories of traveling through Vermont, you’ll want to start exploring as well,” the press release advertises.
One Town at a Time’s director will be on hand for a question and answer session following the film’s showing.
The showing is part of a statewide tour supporting Leonard's documentary.
The program is expected to begin at 6:30 p.m. that Saturday evening and last two hours. According to the Franklin Historical Society, refreshments will be available.