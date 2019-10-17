FRANKLIN COUNTY — The Small Business Administration Vermont District Office is accepting nominations for its 2020 small business awards.
Steve Gagner, owner and founder of St. Albans-based 14th Star Brewing Company, was named the 2019 Vermont Small Business Person of the Year. The U.S. Small Business Administration recognized Gagner for employment growth, financial success, expansion and community involvement.
The award categories for 2020 are:
- Small Business Person of the Year
- Exporter of the Year-Family-Owned Business of the Year
- Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year
- Veteran-Owned Small Business of the Year
- Minority-Owned Small Business of the Year
- Young Entrepreneur of the Year-Microenterprise of the Year
To nominate a company for an award, email the following information about the nominee to vermont_do@sba.gov: Owner’s first and last name; name of business; award category; phone number; email address.
Since 1963, National Small Business Week has recognized the outstanding achievements of America’s small businesses for their contributions to their local communities, and to our nation’s economy.
Nominations are due Jan. 7. Businesses may self-nominate.