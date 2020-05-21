FAIRFAX — Northeast Organic Farming Association of Vermont (NOFA-VT) will be in Fairfax on May 27 with its mobile pizza oven to cook wood-fired lunches for hard-working farm crews.
“While we aren’t able to gather in our normal ways, we are delighted to use our oven to demonstrate our deep appreciation for the essential workers who are filling our plates,” Grace Oedel, executive director of NOFA-VT, said. “These farmers and farmworkers have continued their hard work throughout the pandemic ensuring we all stay nourished, and we’re enormously grateful!”
NOFA-VT will travel around Vermont with the pizza oven over the summer as part of its “Feeding Those Who Feed Us” program.
The organization said that the stops chosen for the program are certified organic farms that employ more than five farmworkers, utilize best environmental practices, and embody the mission of NOFA-VT.
The stop in Fairfax will be at River Berry Farm, and four other area farms will be invited to pick up meals for their crews. Those farms include Foote Brook, Knee Deep, The Farm Between and West Farm.