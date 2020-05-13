St. Albans – Northwestern Medical Center (NMC) this week welcomed general surgeon Dr. Christopher Bartels to its medical staff.
Bartels earned his MD from the University of Virginia and also did his general surgery residency there. He was a Medical Staff Fellow in Surgery and a Research Fellow in Surgical Oncology at the National Cancer Institute in Bethesda, Md.
Dr. Bartels joins Drs. Stephen Payne and Michael Kennedy at Northwestern Medical Surgical Associates, which has an office near NMC’s campus at 148 Fairfield Street.