ST. ALBANS – Northwestern Medical Center is accepting scholarship applications from graduating seniors in Franklin County who will be entering collegiate study in a healthcare field.
This scholarship is not based on financial need but rather awarded based on a student’s academic performance and community service.
The scholarships are funded through the Martin H. Wennar, MD, Health Education Fund. The Martin H. Wennar, MD, Health Education Scholarship Fund began as the NMC Health Professions Scholarship, established in 1987. In 2003, the fund was renamed and dedicated to Dr. Martin Wennar, a retired general surgeon who passed away in August 2009 following a battle with pancreatic cancer. Dr. Wennar and former NMC Chief Financial Officer Peter Georgeopoulos initiated the fund and its rededication honored Wennar’s long-standing commitment to encouraging health professions.
Each spring, NMC hosts the annual Health Professions Scholarship Dinner as the primary fundraising event to benefit this fund, and the scholarships are presented at this dinner.
Scholarship amounts typically range from $1,000 to $3,000 and applications are available through local high school guidance offices or on the NMC website. The deadline for the application is March 27, 2020.
Contact Kate Laddison, Community Relations Specialist, at 524-1239 with any questions.