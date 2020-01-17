ST. ALBANS – The BFA St. Albans Business Department held its annual National Business Honor Society Induction Ceremonies this past Sunday. Congratulations to the newest members: Maddy Giroux, Ben Archambualt and Jacob Benware.
The National Business Honor Society is an organization that recognizes juniors and seniors who truly excel academically in all their classes and are interested in pursuing a career in the business world. Students are also selected for recognition based on their overall academic, character and leadership skills