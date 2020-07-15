FRANKLIN COUNTY – Franklin/Grand Isle Community Action has immediate funding available for community members who owe back rent or need a security deposit. Additional funding opportunities also are available now for application.
Landlords and tenants affected by COVID-19 response can apply for assistance through the Rental Housing Stabilization Program. The program is being administered by the Vermont State Housing Authority in partnership with the Department of Housing and Community Development. Information about program eligibility and applications are available at https://www.vsha.org/rental-housing-stabilization-program.
Homeowners who have been unable to pay their full mortgage due to COVID-19 response can apply for assistance through the Mortgage Assistance Program. The program is being administered by the Vermont Housing Finance Agency in partnership with the Department of Housing and Community Development. Information about program eligibility, and applications, can be found at: www.vhfa.org/map.
Households who are currently experiencing literal homelessness or households who experienced literal homelessness between April 1 and June 30, 2020 can apply for the Rapid Resolution Housing Initiative (RRHI). This program is administered by the State Office of Economic Opportunity (OEO) to help local Homeless Continuum of Care partners to reduce homelessness, particularly in motels, by providing one-time/short-term flexible financial assistance to help households exit quickly to safe housing. The Rapid Resolution Housing Funds are focused on meeting the immediate financial needs of individuals and families experiencing homelessness currently due to the COVID-19 public health crisis. This funding can be used for a variety of purposes to support permanent housing, including, utility arrearages and deposits, rent, security and pet deposits, moving costs, to reduce or eliminate debt, and more. To apply for this funding or for immediate support with back rent, call Franklin Grand Isle Community Action at 527-7392.