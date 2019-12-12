FRANKLIN COUNTY —New England Federal Credit Union (NEFCU) has made a number of donations to community organizations to round out its 2019 community giving initiatives. Donations went to nine organizations:
Franklin County Home Health Agency, Inc.--$5,000
Franklin County Home Health Agency, Inc. provides high quality health care services in home and community settings with a commitment to meeting clients’ needs in a professional manner that promotes health, independence, comfort, dignity, and quality of life.
Tim’s House Shelter--$5,000
Tim’s House Shelter offers emergency shelter to homeless families and individuals in Franklin and Grand Isle counties.
Martha’s Community Kitchen--$5,000
For over 30 years, Martha’s Community Kitchen has worked to restore dignity to hungry individuals and families by providing nourishment and companionship through passionate service. In 2000, the Kitchen served about 9,000 meals. In 2016, that had grown to almost 23,000 meals.
United Way of Northwest Vermont--$5,000
United Way brings together individuals, nonprofits, businesses, and government entities to fight for a strong, vibrant, and healthy community. The organization advocates for the education, financial stability and health of every person in Chittenden, Franklin and Grand Isle counties.
Committee on Temporary Shelter--$20,000
Founded in 1982, COTS provides emergency shelter for families and individuals; family and adult services; prevention and rehousing assistance; and transitional and permanent housing services.
National Guard Association of Vermont--$5,000
The National Guard Association of Vermont exists to support the soldiers and airmen of the Vermont National Guard. The organization provides professional development opportunities, scholarships, and hosts local events.
Champlain Housing Trust--$5,000
The Champlain Housing Trust, founded in 1984, exists to serve the affordable housing needs of Chittenden, Franklin, and Grand Isle Counties. The mission includes focus on permanent affordability and community ownership through membership structure.
Vermont Community Loan Fund--$2,500
In 1985, the Vermont Community Loan Fund was created to lend money locally to projects serving Vermont communities. More than 30 years later, that core mission continues through lending to create community facilities, childcare programs, local businesses, and much more.