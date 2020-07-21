FRANKLIN COUNTY — New England Federal Credit Union (NEFCU) selected Age Well as a recipient of one of four donations the company recently made in its its community giving donations for the second quarter of 2020.
The four organizations, selected at random, received $625 each. NEFCU’s community giving donations will total $10,000 for the year.
Age Well is one of five agencies on aging in Vermont, which provide a range of services for seniors. Age Well serves Franklin, Chittenden, Grand Isle and Addison counties, including overseeing Meals on Wheels and the congregate meals program.
The other recipients were the Howard Center, Burlington Dimas House and Spectrum Youth and Family Services.