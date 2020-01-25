ST. ALBANS — In 1998, to provide area community organizations with blankets to help Vermonters in need, New England Federal Credit Union (NEFCU) conducted its first Blankets of Hope Drive. Now in its 22nd year, the NEFCU Blankets of Hope drive has collected and distributed thousands of blankets to organizations including the Committee on Temporary Shelter (COTS), Spectrum Youth & Family Services, Tim's House (a local branch of Samaritan House), and others.
This year’s drive, conducted during the month of December, 2019, collected 200 blankets. After cleaning by Greer’s Professional Fabricare, the blankets were delivered to:
Howard Center
Committee on Temporary Shelter (COTS)
Steps to End Domestic Violence
Tim’s House
Central Vermont Office of Economic Opportunity (CVOEO)