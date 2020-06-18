WILLISTON — New England Federal Credit Union (NEFCU) is contributing $50,000 five Franklin County community organizations.
“As a local, member-owned financial institution, we can only be as strong as the communities where we operate,” John Dwyer, NEFCU president and CEO said. “This is a time of unprecedented challenge and we are especially pleased to provide support when it is so critically needed.”
Each recipient will receive $10,000. They include:
- Franklin County Home Health Agency
- Martha’s Kitchen
- Tim’s House
- United Way of Franklin County
- NorthWest Family Foods
The funding is part of a total donation of $250,000 to organizations in the communities in which NEFCU operates.