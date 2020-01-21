FRANKLIN COUNTY — New England Federal Credit Union (NEFCU) is now accepting Nursing Scholarship applications for 2020. Three scholarships of $3,000 each are awarded each year to applicants who qualify.
Applications can be obtained online at nefcu.com, at any branch, or by calling 802-879-8790. Applicants must be members of NEFCU who are applying to or are enrolled in an accredited undergraduate or graduate nursing program. Requirements include:
Submission of the application form
High school transcript, college transcript, or General Education Degree
Description of related work experience
Applicants must also submit an original 250-word essay describing how they will use their degree to contribute to their community.
Applications must be either postmarked or dropped off at any NEFCU branch by February 29, 2020. The mailing address is Scholarship Committee, NEFCU, P.O. Box 527, Williston, VT 05495. Scholarship winners will be notified by April 17, 2020.
Membership in NEFCU is open to anyone who lives, works, or attends school in Chittenden, Franklin, Grand Isle, Washington, Lamoille, and Addison counties. For more information about membership requirements and benefits, visit nefcu.com.