MONTPELIER – Senator Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) Friday announced that the Preservation Trust of Vermont has been awarded a $745,000 award from the Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grant Program, administered by the National Park Service. The grant was one of only eight applications funded nationally as part of the Leahy-created program to invest in historic preservation in rural communities around the country. Leahy renamed the program in honor Vermonter Paul Bruhn, a longtime champion of historic preservation and original founder of the Preservation Trust of Vermont.
“The adaptation and reuse of Vermont’s historic structures is crucial to preserving the identity of our local communities,” Leahy said. “While this pandemic has forced us to be physically apart, it has made clear how important it is to invest in spaces where people can gather to socialize, exchange ideas and participate in democracy. This award will allow the Preservation Trust to help more Vermont communities activate these spaces, keeping their downtowns and village centers vibrant places.”
As Vice Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Leahy created the $7.5 million annual program to support rural communities working to revitalize historic properties in their communities of national, state and local significance in order to restore, protect and foster economic development in rural villages and downtown areas.
Leahy has long worked to direct federal resources to historic preservation projects across Vermont. Leahy earlier partnered with the Preservation Trust of Vermont to help aggregate smaller historic preservation projects and direct overall grant funding through the Preservation Trust. The Preservation Trust’s award-winning partnership with Leahy has won nationwide recognition, and Leahy used this model to author the new Historic Revitalization Subgrant Program, through which entities like Preservation Trust of Vermont were able to apply for funding.