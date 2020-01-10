The holiday season is a special time here in Franklin County, time with friends and family, a time to give back to members of our community. Throughout the years, students are encouraged to get involved and give back to the community in a number of different ways, but with additional emphasis during the holiday season. This is an amazing time of year for students to give back to the people that have given so much to the community and to people that just need a little extra help and kindness.
To kick of the holiday season, MVU Student Council held a food, and coat drive, where all items brought in went to Operation Happiness and local food shelves. During the two weeks that this ran, MVU collected 1,400 coats. These items were distributed to local community members in need this holiday season.
Senior members of student council took their annual trip to Walmart during the month of December to join Franklin County United Way is buying toys for children in need. MVU Student Council donated money raised from Skit Nite and other activities held throughout the year to Franklin County United Way. The large senior group was divided up into smaller groups, were given an age and gender to shop for, grabbed a cart, and hit the shelves. The seniors filled multiple carts full of toys and enjoyed every second of it.
On December 19, high school members of student council went to local retirement homes, spreading holiday cheer to the elders of our community. The high school student council visited the Franklin Carriage House and Lady of The Meadow alzheimer’s unit. The middle school student council took a trip to Franklin County Health and Rehab. While visiting, students sang Christmas carols, some while in holiday costumes, and talked to each of the residence about an abundance of different topics.
In the upcoming weeks, student council will be organizing our annual semi-formal event which will be held at The Abbey at the beginning of February. We will also be hosting a blood drive with the help of the American Red Cross towards the end of March and more information will be released about this event in the upcoming weeks.
We again greatly thank the community and all of our student council members for their generosity throughout the holiday season and the weeks to come.