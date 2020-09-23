ST. ALBANS – Maple Run Unified School District (MRUSD) recently named Derek Madden as a Superintendent’s Leadership Award winner.
Madden is the Facility Director at Saint Albans Town Educational Center (SATEC). He received a certificate for his achievement and his name joins past recipients’ names on a plaque that is displayed at the MRUSD central office.
“Derek has proven time and time again that he is an asset to, not only SATEC, but all of MRUSD,” Superintendent Kevin Dirth said at a September convocation ceremony. “Whether it be collaborating with Collins Perley to assess the upgrades proposed during the COVID-19 closure, or offering to assist Fairfield Center School (FCS) with looking at their systems in place, Derek has been a go-to person for many in our district.”
The award is presented to a non-administrative MRUSD employee who:
- Displays exceptional performance in their action and behavior above and beyond their required duties,
- Takes extraordinary measures to achieve results that enhance the operation of the district,
- Positively impacts the school and community through selfless acts,
- Displays exceptional dedication, leadership, initiative and respect to carry out the mission of our district,
- Demonstrates a high quality of work performance including creativity and initiative,
- Exhibits a positive attitude towards fellow employees, students, the public, and work.
“At SATEC, Derek works to ensure that the health of the building is constantly monitored to make certain that the students and staff are able to work and learn in a healthy environment,” Angela Stebbins, SATEC Principal, said in a statement. “His knowledge, research, and professional connections have saved our district tens of thousands of dollars in power and heating costs over the years.”
Sean O’Dell, FCS Principal, added, “at Fairfield, Derek has worked with us to help guide updates and repairs, including the addition of our quick lock-down system.