SWANTON — Even with a snowy Thursday night looking to keep people away, more than 120 students came out to present at the Missisquoi Valley Union (MVU) High School’s annual STEM – science, technology, engineering and math – fair to share their research projects with the public.
According to a press release from the school, middle and high school students shared research projects they picked and developed themselves, with winning projects ranging from bacterial growth to the acidity of Swanton’s soils.
A host of volunteer judges, pulled from local businesses, agencies, universities and medical offices, scored students based on their application of science and engineering as described by the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS) – the school’s practice-based science curriculum.
The highest scoring students received cash awards, with the regional STEM Challenge Initiative expected to match those awards during its annual awards night scheduled for April 9.
According to the school, “all of the students that presented their projects that evening did a great job and received positive comments from the judges and the general public on how well they knew their topics and how well they presented them.”
The highest scoring projects now qualify to represent MVU at Vermont’s annual statewide STEM fair scheduled for Norwich University this March, where they will be able to compete for even larger prizes and scholarships to area colleges and universities.
“Many thanks to the MVU science teachers for challenging their students to do some great projects, as well as department leader Jim Daly, who continues to make the STEM fair a focus for the science department,” MVU’s press release concluded. “Thank you to the many local businesses and community organizations that supported the MVU Science Fair efforts.
“Also thanks to the Carol Lizotte and James Cox of the MVU After Hours After School Program, as well as MVU Science Fair Coordinator Rich Ballard for organizing and supporting the student participation in the 2020 STEM Fair.”
For more information on the MVU STEM Fair 2020, please contact Richard Ballard at 868-7311 or richard.ballard@mvsdschools.org.
Go to mvusciencefair.org to see all the results.
The following are the finalists attending the Vermont State STEM Fair:
Madison Guyette
Maddie Saunders
Emily Wimble
Julia Horton
Serena Power
Elektra LaRocque
Eleanor Maguire
Jackson Porter
Hayzen Luneau
Hannah Whitehead
Aivvary Ross
Miya Reed
The following are the top Middle School Students who will also be attending the Vermont State STEM Fair:
Amelia Partlow
Lily Saveall
Lily Berard
Maggie Rouleau
Julia Tinganelli
Brooke Rainville
Lindsey Gagne
Celina Beauregard
Lily Berard
Alexandra Bourdeau
Allie Daudelin
The following students were awarded Honorable Mention at the MVU STEM Fair:
Keirra McFadden
Bridget Pearl-LeClair
Ellie Gregory
Madison Conley
Eagan Murphy
Abigail Bessette
Abigail Raleigh
Kassie Wilkin
Breezy Parent
Allison Stetson