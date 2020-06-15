The American Cancer Society has announced new ways to Paint the Town Purple in Franklin County.
The Drake, in St. Albans City, will be featuring purple menu items.
Throughout June and July, Dickinson and Branon Dental Care will make a donation of $100 to the American Cancer Society for each Invisalign case.
Anyone taking part in the coloring contest, which ends on June 26, may drop their completed coloring pages off at The Eloquent Page, 70 North Main Street, or submit by email.
Paint the Town Purple is taking place throughout the month of June. Businesses are supporting the effort by featuring purple in their windows, with some offering to make donations when customers purchase certain items. The Eloquent Page is donating a share of the proceeds from the sale of books with purple covers, while local bakeries Evelyne’s on Center and Red House Bakery are offering purple items, as is Rosie’s Confections.
On Saturday, there will be a Light the Fight luminaria ceremony at Collins Perley Sports & Fitness Center, which will be broadcast live on the Messenger and Franklin County Relay for Life Facebook pages at 9 p.m.
Learn more at https://bit.ly/FranklinVT-lightthefight.