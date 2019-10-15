MONTGOMERY – For the first time in recent memory, Republicans in the Town of Montgomery have held an organizational caucus and have formed a Republican Town Committee. The organizational caucus was held the evening of September 26.
Suzanne Pelletier was elected as the Town Chair with Sueann Bennett elected as Vice Chair. There were delegates elected to the Franklin County Republican Committee that will hold its organizational caucus on October 17th at 7 p.m. at the Abbey Restaurant in Sheldon. Delegates will be elected at the County meeting to attend the Republican State Meeting in November.
Pelletier said after the Caucus, “I’m excited to be working with a motivated team. We are looking to speak to each and every Republican in Montgomery and want to know what it will take to motivate and excite this new, grassroots movement. Montgomery folks may contact me at smpelletier05470@gmail.com”
Franklin County Republican Chairman, Rep. Brian Savage of Swanton said that he “is very pleased that we have a town committee in Montgomery after an absence of many, many years.” He added that there are still some towns that need to hold their organizational caucuses but said that “Franklin County is well on its way to being 100% organized.”