Miya Hatch has been named Salutatorian for the Class of 2020 at Richford Jr-Sr High School. She is a respected member of the student body and highly regarded by her peers and teachers alike.
She has taken a full course load throughout high school. She has completed two Community College of Vermont classes and is currently taking Effective Speaking through CCV and Statistics through Vermont Technical College. Miya has received highest honors all four years of high school and has been a member of the National Honor Society since her sophomore year. As a junior, she received the Clarkson Achievement Award Scholarship.
Miya has also been involved with sports. She played basketball during her freshman and sophomore year and was captain during her sophomore year. She was also the manager for the Varsity girls’ soccer team all four years of high school.
Miya is community oriented and has completed many community service hours. She has volunteered for Operation Happiness, Green Up, Caroling at Our Lady of the Meadows, American Red Cross Blood Drive, and Dairy Promotion. She also helped to maintain score books for numerous sports teams and helped with kindergarten soccer practices. She also works part-time at the Dairy Center and babysits.
Miya will be attending Vermont Technical College; enrolling in their Dental Hygiene program. She is the daughter of Jeremy and Carrie Hatch and resides in Berkshire.