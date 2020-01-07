SOUTH HERO – Camp Ta-Kum-Ta’s Middle Camper Winter Weekend (ages 11-14) finally arrives this coming Friday, Jan 10. This is one of three Winter Weekends that spread the fun and connections of the camp’s signature Summer Week throughout the cooler months. The theme for the weekend is “Game Changers”. The weekend will be all about problem solving, learning new skills and changing up some popular TV game shows into events that build teamwork – all while having a blast!
Campers will also enjoy being with other kids in similar health situations, eating great food, and a ton of fun winter activities. Campers even get to take a turn around the ice rink in our pavilion before coming back in to the lodge to warm up with a hot chocolate in front of the fireplace. As always there will also be some very special surprises unique to the TKT experience.
Camp Ta-Kum-Ta has been bringing smiles to children who have been diagnosed with cancer from across the region for over 35 years. The camp is entirely supported through donations from the community, and there is never a charge to the camper or their family. At this fun-filled weekend we’ll give our campers a chance to have fun and just be kids.
To schedule a visit this weekend, feel free to call Camp Ta-Kum-Ta at 802-372-5863.