FRANKLIN COUNTY – Area students have an opportunity to study microgrids and watershed ecosystems virtually as part of the Governor’s Institutes of Vermont (GIV) 2020 summer programs.
For the GIV engineering program, faculty will lead instruction on local energy systems, a.k.a., microgrids, and students will construct their own energy generator. Small design challenges, professional presentations, and career exploration will also be included. In addition, the environmental science program will offer lab and observation-supported exploration of local watershed ecosystems and effects of time, geography, policy, and community, plus presentations on energy and scientific careers. The engineering program takes place June 20 through June 30, and the environmental science program takes place July 2 and July 5 through July 12.
Additional GIV programs this summer include:
- Global Issues & Youth Action (June 24 – July 3), exploring the challenging political, environmental, and social justice issues in the pre- and post-COVID world and the mechanics of change, in dialogue with young people from around the world
- Arts Immersion (July 6 – July 17), featuring visual, dramatic, musical, written, or digital creation with a focus on producing original work, guided by artist mentors and accentuated by workshops and Q&A presentations from professional artists
- Technology, Design & Coding (July 19 – July 24) featuring the design, building and prototyping of a hardware proposal based on real-life Mars missions with former NASA engineers, with opportunities to focus on data analytics, programming and graphic design
- Astronomy Immersion (July 20 – July 31), focusing on solar system observation and study, construction of personal telescopes, and live presentations by industry leaders and astronomy academics
- Mathematical Sciences (June 21 – June 26), offering exposure to a wide range of in-depth theoretical and applied math concepts with college professors and faculty, plus mentored problem-solving activities and contests
- Health & Medicine (July 20 – July 29) features an examination of human anatomy and pathology with an emphasis on diagnostics using real educational autopsy footage, plus conversations about public health and a range of health careers with medical professionals
Programs are open to high school freshmen through recently graduated seniors and tuition is “pay what you can.” Submit an application via giv.org.