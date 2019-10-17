ST. ALBANS — Michelle Wilcox of St. Albans was one of two individuals inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame on Sept. 20 during Homecoming & Family Weekend at Northern Vermont University’s Lyndon campus.
To be eligible for induction into NVU-Lyndon’s Athletic Hall of Fame as a full member, individuals must be a graduate of NVU-Lyndon, have participated in at least two years of intercollegiate athletics, and have made an outstanding contribution to NVU-Lyndon athletics. Honorary membership to the Hall of Fame requires that the individual contributed greatly to NVU-Lyndon athletics or to the field of athletics. Honorary members do not have to be graduates of NVU-Lyndon.
Wilcox graduated from Lyndon State College (now NVU-Lyndon) with a degree in television studies/broadcast news in 2012. She was on Lyndon’s women’s varsity basketball, softball and soccer teams. In her final two years, she concentrated on soccer and earned North Atlantic Conference (NAC) honors.
Wilcox was selected to the NAC All-Conference Second Team in 2010. In 2011, she achieved NAC All-Conference First Team honors, the first female athlete in Lyndon’s soccer program to do so since the college joined the NAC in 2008. As team captain in 2011, she helped lead the team to its first home playoff match in the conference. She was recognized as the team’s Most Valuable Defensive Player that year.
In her senior year, she was recognized as a Green and Gold Scholar-Athlete and a Dudley Bell Outstanding Student-Athlete, and was an NAC Woman of the Year nominee. She was recognized by her peers for her commitment to her education, the community, and athletics and was selected as the 2012 Outstanding Graduating Senior by the Lyndon Alumni Council.
Wilcox, who works as a behavior interventionist with adolescents and children, has coached soccer in Vermont and Lesotho, where she served in the Peace Corps. She is active in community outreach and youth ministry with her church.