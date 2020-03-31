On the Messenger’s Facebook page, we asked our readers to share what they’re grateful for. Here are some of their responses.
Dolly Nolan: My family, Donna and my two grandsons and all four of my great grandchildren. Love them to the moon and back.
Donna Hansen: My children and grandbabies. Dave, my family. Love them all.
Helen Short Grateful to have a home where we can comfortably shelter in place.
Tammy Adamczak: I am grateful for my family & friends, and I wish the best for everyone during this difficult time.
Mireille Longe: I am grateful that I am still okay as an essential employee and that my family and friends are safe.
Mary Preston: My adult children and granddaughter and all my family. Even the ones that have gone to heaven.
Darci Laroche Benoit: Grateful that it appears SPRING is here and my bees are alive!
Nancy Teras: Grateful for the internet keeping family and friends connected across the miles.
Josh Longley: I’m grateful to live in a community that cares and bands together in trying times like this. Grateful to still be working while so many are not. Grateful for our healthcare professionals on the front line of this whole mess.
Valerie Maldonado: To have moved here to Franklin County 6 years ago. That I live in this tight knit community, filled with wonderful people.
Janice Giard: I’m grateful for the daffodils coming up!
Carrie McCuin Selby: All the life lessons my grandparents taught me....be kind...be strong...be sensible.
Laurie Boutin-Ploof Gutchell: Waking up this morning and seeing the sun. We will get through this and Hopefully be better humans.
Donna Jean Corrigan: My community, for Chalking the Walk, putting bears out and staying home. Thank you!!
Brandie Ovitt: I’m grateful for my family.
Donna Mannings: My mother and children.
Dara Jones Lavallee: My pets and my funny husband to keep me company!
Leila Lanoue: I am grateful for all the brave dedicated people who are doing everything they can to keep us safe. You are all heroes.
Tammy Garner Brewington: Great husband for over 41 years.
Bonnie Noel: My three sons, grandchildren, siblings, friends
Shelley Benoit: Beautiful bouquet gifted to me by Bridget Germaine. It brings me joy.
Jon Garrant: My family, health and job.
Joyce LaMonda: Music to listen to and dance with.
Brian Farris: I no longer live in St. Albans/Fairfax (metro Nashville now). I am grateful I can always come home.
Carl Vieta: All my family is safe so far.
Debbie Stell: that my eight-year-old daughter and I are fine at this point.
Carol Clokey: My daughter Stacy Maynard who is doing my grocery shopping and delivering to me.
Gail Wyman: My children and grandchildren
Eric J Strömme: FAMILY
Erin Bosley: Grateful for the sun shining this morning, my amazing husband and kids, our health, and TECHNOLOGY — if this happened 20 years ago, we’d be worse off...the kids can still do schoolwork, my husband and I can work from home, we can keep in touch with our loved ones, we can order online, etc.
Starr Bullis: Grateful to live in the United States of America.
Debbie Bourdeau: That I can do something to help!
Amanda Johnson: My kids
Carolyn Bronz: I’m so grateful for the medical personnel putting themselves on the line for all of us. They are my heroes.
Cathy Reilly Yates: My wooded land, four-wheelers and my kids and hubby that love the outdoors.
Chris Bettis Brock: I just got to see my sister Kathleen!! Outside and a good 6’ apart. But, I got to see her! (She dropped me off some soup!).
Patti Martin Madigan: My family, friends and amazing co-workers that are like family.
Kim Conner: My family and dog snuggles!
Jill Berry Bowen: The true sense of community.. people caring genuinely about one another in a new way.
Tammy Rowell: That we are Blessed even though we can’t go to church we can have church through Live Facebook!!
Beverly Montiel: Grateful to live in Swanton with my daughters.
Jamie Pinkham: That my family and friends are safe at home!!!
Marianne Marshall: Grateful to have Steve to shelter with.
Denise Smith: The teachers working through elearning with no notice to keep our kids on track.
Benny Jenks: We got rain for the vegetable garden
Kathleen Beckham: Living in Vermont, being a first time home buyer at the age of 59 and living in this beautiful stone house on S. Main in Alburgh.
Chloe Viner Collins: My boys meeting the new foster dog
Yeshua Pastina: Being a teacher at Sheldon elementary and we did a “Bear Parade” to drive around, honk our horns, and see our smiling student’s faces!
Michelle Bettis Allen: I am grateful we both still have incomes.
Patrick Westover: The fact that I tested negative for COVID-19.