If you went to school in Vermont, most likely you heard the horrific story of Phineas Gage.
Mr. Gage was the foreman of a small gang of workers clearing land down through the valley of the Black River for the Rutland and Burlington Railroad. On a September day in 1848, he was charging with powder, a hole drilled into a rock for the purpose of blasting. He asked his assistant to pour sand into the hole to cover the powder, as was required. After a few seconds, assuming the task was completed (his head was turned away while the procedure should have been done) he dropped the tamping iron into the hole, causing a spark to ignite the uncovered powder and an explosion.
The iron bar, now a projectile, shot directly upwards, passing through his slightly turned head. The tamping iron weighed 13.25 pounds, was 3 feet, seven inches in length and had a papered point of 7 inches. He survived the accident, but brain matter was lost and damaged, taking several weeks for him to gain any strength back. It took almost two years for the head injury to heal. His personality changed drastically from a well-liked, quiet and congenial man to a foul-mouthed, obstinate, fitful and unreliable man. We believe he died in San Francisco on May 21, 1861, though some articles say 1860.
A daguerreotype was found showing a photo of Phineas holding a tamping iron engraved with these words: “This is the bar that was shot through the head of Mr. Phineas P. Gage at Cavendish, Vermont, September 14, 1848.” The daguerreotype, seen here, shows a handsome young man with a damaged left eye.
The museum has a replica of Phineas the split second the iron bar entered his head before passing through it. The replica was made by Mark Prent, a local artist/sculptor, who recently passed away. An award was given to the museum for Mr. Prent’s work by the Vermont Historical Society for Exhibit/Museum Techniques.
Mr. Gage’s story was also mentioned in Ripley’s “Believe It or Not” on February 15, 1930, 82 years after it happened.
If you have any stories, old photos, or artifacts you’d like to share with the museum, we can be reached at stamuseum.org or 802.527.7933.
