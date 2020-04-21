FRANKLIN COUNTY — Area businesses can help a group of medical students collect currently unused personal protective equipment (PPE).
Students of the University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine are spearheading a drive to stockpile PPE donations from dentists, nonmedical labs, secondary schools, meat-packing plants, medical spas, nail salons, and other businesses and locations around Vermont that are currently closed or operating at a reduced level.
“There is a massive shortage of PPE throughout a lot of communities,” Vivek Chittineni, MD, anesthesiology resident physician at UVM Medical Center, said. “Our hospital network is actually pretty well off, but the number of COVID-19 cases in our area has us concerned and carefully conserving our supplies. We are hoping this donation drive will help shore up the stores of PPE for our fellow health care providers.”
The team is accepting:
- N95 Masks
- Face masks
- CAPRs and other respirators
- Gloves
- Face Shields
- Safety Goggles
- Gowns
- Coveralls/bunny suits
Additionally, the team is collecting bleach, peroxide, hand sanitizer, and cleaning wipes. Donated items will remain in storage at the Larner College of Medicine for a week to decontaminate. The medical center can accept N95 respirators, gowns, bouffants, and cloth masks that are manufactured or sewn using guidelines on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s website, and will collaborate with the college and the State of Vermont to redistribute the remainder.
“Seeing how dire situations have already gotten in places like New York City and Seattle, places where doctors and nurses are working without the appropriate PPE, we had an opportunity to get ahead of a possible shortage here,” said Carolyn Geraci, a third-year medical student. “We’re trying to provide a stop-gap if it does become a problem in Vermont.”
Donations are being accepted Monday through Friday between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., and on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Given building loading dock. The group is also accepting donations by mail. Please email vtcovid19@gmail.com about the donation and then send to:
PPE INITIATIVE, Given C108, 89 Beaumont Ave., Burlington, VT 05405